James Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST, Financial), executed a sale of 28,136 shares in the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $21.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $591,702.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded company that operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., of which Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is the sole general partner. Its portfolio includes luxury and upper-upscale hotels in the United States and abroad, with a focus on owning properties in prime locations operated by major brands.

Over the past year, the insider, James Risoleo, has sold a total of 189,804 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shows a pattern of 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc's shares were trading at $21.04 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.05, which is above the industry median of 16.97 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.89, with a GF Value of $23.74, indicating that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.