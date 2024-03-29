Joseph Shulman, Chief Technical Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM, Financial), has sold 18,235 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $40.34 per share, resulting in a total value of $735,799.90.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4R pathway deficiencies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 151,897 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $40.34 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.438 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.3, with a GF Value of $135.24, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts monitoring insider activity may find the insider's recent transaction noteworthy as it could signal their perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

