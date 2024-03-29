AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX, Financial), a leading provider of accounts payable and payment automation solutions for midsize companies, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's President, Daniel Drees, sold 17,604 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.02 per share, which calculates to a total value of $229,268.08.

The insider, Daniel Drees, has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 124,851 shares while making no purchase transactions. This latest sell adds to a series of insider transactions at AvidXchange Holdings Inc, where the past year has seen a total of 48 insider sells and no insider buys.

The market valuation of AvidXchange Holdings Inc stands at $2.631 billion, with the stock trading at $13.02 on the day of the insider's recent transaction.

The insider transaction history for AvidXchange Holdings Inc suggests a trend of insider sales over the past year, with no insider purchases reported during the same period.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activities.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX, Financial), investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full SEC Filing.

