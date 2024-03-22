Mar 22, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT

Shirley Zhang - Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd. - VP-IR



Morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our 2023 Annual Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I'm Shirley Zhang, Investor Relations, Vice President of Sun Hung Kai & Co. The Senior Executives, here with me today are Mr. Brendan McGraw, Executive Director and Group CFO; Mr. Tony Edwards, Deputy CEO. Tony joined us in Sun Hung Kai & Co as Deputy CEO last year. He oversees the strategic development of the company and to bring his demonstrated leadership and his extensive expertise to our funds management business as well.



We firmly believe his skills will elevate our business to a new height of success. In today's meeting, we will talk about the company's business performance in 2023, the outlook for the coming year and our future plans. After the presentation, we will answer questions from participants. (Operator Instructions)



Before we start, we would like to take the opportunity to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions and