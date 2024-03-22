Q4 2023 Eurocommercial Properties NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Europe commercial full year results for 2023. My name is George. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Luca Lucaroni Investor Relations Director, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Luca Lucaroni - Eurocommercial Properties N.V - Director of IR



Thank you, very much and good morning to everybody, and thank you to be here. My name is Luca Lucaroni Investor Relation Director. I'm happy to be on this call, Evert Jan van Garderen, our CEO; Roberto Fraticelli, our CFO; and Peter Mills, our CIO, to present Eurocommercial results of the year 2023.



The agenda for this conference call is presented on this slide. I've again, I've got a bit, and I will talk about the operational results of the company, including the leasing activity during the year. Fraticelli will talk in more detail about the property portfolio ESG, followed by Roberto 40. Charlie will discuss in detail the financial results. At the end, we will open the call for any question and subjects in May.



And now I