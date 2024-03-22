Q4 2023 SANUWAVE Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to Sandy Wave's Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Following the speakers' remarks, the floor will be open for questions.



If you would like to ask a question at that time, please press star one on your telephone keypad. You may remove yourself at any time by pressing star two. Please note today's call will be recorded, and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Morgan Frank, Chairman and CEO of SANUWAVE. Please go ahead.



Morgan Frank - SANUWAVE Health Inc - Chairman and CEO



Thanks very much on. So welcome, everyone to January fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 earnings call. Our Form 10-K was filed with the SEC last night, our earnings release was issued this morning and the updated presentation to go along with this call was made available on our website in the Investors section.



You can refer to that presentation during the call. Joining me on this call is Toni, our CFO. And after