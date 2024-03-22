Mar 22, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Hyzon Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the conference over to Henry Kwon. Please go ahead.
Henry Kwon -
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Hyzon's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me on the call today are Parker Meeks, Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Weiland, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Christian Mohrdieck, Chief Technology Officer.
As a reminder, you can find the press release detailing our financial results and the presentation accompanying today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website. Today's discussions include references to non-GAAP measures. These measures are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures and can be found at the end of the Q4 earnings press release.
This morning's discussions include forward-looking statements regarding future plans and expectations. Actual results might differ materially from those stated, and factors that could cause actual results to differ are explained in the forward-looking
Q4 2023 Hyzon Motors Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 22, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
