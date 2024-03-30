Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for genomically defined diseases, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Jeffrey Albers sold 25,073 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. Jeffrey Albers’s transaction was executed at an average price of $87.28 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $2,188,370.64. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp has been adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, Jeffrey Albers has sold a total of 135,073 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of sales from insiders, with 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Blueprint Medicines Corp stands at $5.329 billion as of the last trading session, with the stock price closing at $87.28. This valuation places the company in the significantly overvalued category according to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $64.03, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Blueprint Medicines Corp's business involves the discovery and development of highly selective kinase inhibitors for patients with genomically defined diseases. The company's research and development efforts are geared towards creating transformative medicines that provide a significant improvement over existing therapies.

