Director Lisbeth Mcnabb has sold 3,175 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial) on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,775 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV, and The CW.

The insider transaction history for Nexstar Media Group Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 41 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were trading at $168, giving the company a market cap of $5.505 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.20, which is below the industry median of 19.505 but above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current price of $168 and a GuruFocus Value of $210.08, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

