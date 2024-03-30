Christopher Hatto, Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of General Motors Co (GM, Financial), has sold 6,000 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $42.01 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $252,060.

General Motors Co, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, is one of the world's largest automobile manufacturers. The company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. General Motors also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

Over the past year, Christopher Hatto has engaged in multiple transactions involving General Motors Co stock. The insider has sold a total of 21,510 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for General Motors Co reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 7 insider sells, indicating a trend of insiders disposing of their shares in the company.

On the valuation front, General Motors Co's shares were trading at $42.01 on the day of Christopher Hatto's recent transaction. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $49.71 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of General Motors Co stands at 5.88, which is below the industry median of 16.46 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is trading at a lower valuation compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, with a share price of $42.01 and a GF Value of $51.67, General Motors Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81. This positions the stock as Modestly Undervalued in relation to the intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. Christopher Hatto's recent sale may attract attention from the market as stakeholders assess the implications of this insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.