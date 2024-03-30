George Kurtz, President and CEO of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial), has sold 78,080 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $326.78 per share, resulting in a total value of $25,520,462.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity technology company that provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection. The company's platform offers a range of products that include endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services.

Over the past year, George Kurtz has sold a total of 529,451 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were trading at $326.78 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $79.231 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 904.92, significantly above the industry median of 28.1 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, with a GF Value of $330.18, indicating that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors are always advised to conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

