Domo Inc (DOMO, Financial), a company specializing in business intelligence tools and data visualization, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. CFO David Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the company on March 21, 2024. David Jolley has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 23,338 shares and purchasing 5,000 shares. The latest transaction was executed at a price of $9.33 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $217,812.14. The insider transaction history for Domo Inc (DOMO) indicates a balanced level of activity from insiders, with 7 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, Domo Inc (DOMO) shares were trading at $9.33 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $346.77 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.25, with a GF Value of $37.25, suggesting that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For more information on insider trades and the company's financial performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to review the full SEC Filing.

