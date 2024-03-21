Director Jarrod Patten has sold 5,100 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial) on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,581.3 per share, resulting in a total value of $8,064,630.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is the MicroStrategy platform, which offers capabilities for analytics, mobile, identity, and loyalty applications in a comprehensive enterprise platform.

Over the past year, Jarrod Patten has sold a total of 24,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale represents a continuation of a selling trend among the company's insiders, as there have been 109 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,581.3 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $25.842 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 54.05, which is above the industry median of 28.1 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 6.33, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $249.62. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of MicroStrategy Inc's stock.

