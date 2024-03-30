Mark Meller, CEO and 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial), has sold 15,876 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $209,365.44.

SilverSun Technologies Inc is a business application, technology, and consulting company focused on delivering strategies and solutions to companies in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company, through its subsidiary SWK Technologies, Inc., is a premier provider of best of breed business management applications and professional consulting services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 96,798 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Mark Meller is part of a series of insider transactions for the company. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells for SilverSun Technologies Inc.

On the day of the sale, SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial) shares were trading at $13.19, giving the company a market capitalization of $69.421 million. The stock's price on the transaction date reflects a significant premium over the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $4.26, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.1.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, the GF Value includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity may be of interest to investors as they evaluate the stock's current market valuation and consider the insider's perspective on the company's value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

