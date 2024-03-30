Goldman Sachs Holds S&P 500 Year-End Forecast at 5,200, Eyes Tech MegaCap Surge

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS, Financial) remains confident in its S&P 500 year-end target of 5,200, while also exploring a scenario where tech megacaps could potentially propel the index up by an additional 15%.

The firm's steadfast forecast is based on the belief that the federal funds rate trajectory and economic growth expectations are already reflected in market prices. However, Goldman Sachs analysts, led by David Kostin, suggest that tech megacap valuations could expand further, possibly driving the S&P 500 to reach 6,000 by the end of the year, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.

Despite high optimism around AI, Goldman strategists believe that the largest TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecom) stocks are not yet in "bubble" territory regarding long-term growth expectations and valuations.

So far, the S&P 500 has seen a nearly 10% increase this year, closing recently at 5,234.18. This rise is attributed to robust US economic data, anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, and enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks, surpassing many strategists' forecasts.

Goldman also notes that concerns over persistent high rates and elevated capital costs have been a drag on a significant portion of the market. A shift in the interest rate outlook, without economic deterioration, could further fuel the market rally.

In addition to the main scenario, Goldman Sachs outlines alternative outcomes for the S&P 500. A return to pre-pandemic valuations of 2018 could see the index at 5,800 by year-end. On the other hand, more pessimistic scenarios include a "catch-down" situation due to overly optimistic sales-growth estimates or increasing recession risks, potentially lowering the index to 4,500.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.