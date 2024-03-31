Commodity Markets Surge: Cocoa, Oil, and Copper Set New Records

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cocoa prices are on the rise, hitting new records as Easter approaches, primarily due to poor harvests in West Africa. This surge in cocoa, a vital ingredient for chocolate, is attributed to drought and disease affecting the crops, compounded by decades of underinvestment and lack of support for cocoa farmers.

Similarly, copper is experiencing a rally, reaching an 11-month high. This surge in demand is evidenced by a significant increase in open interest on the London Metal Exchange, indicating a strong appetite among buyers. The positive global economic outlook and potential supply risks at mines and smelters have contributed to copper's 8.5% gain over the past six weeks.

The electric vehicle (EV) sector is also facing new challenges and opportunities. The Biden administration's stringent emission limits will force automakers to accelerate the adoption of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models. These new standards aim to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2032, pushing the industry towards more sustainable practices.

Oil markets are witnessing a continued upswing, with West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures marking a third consecutive month of gains. This trend is driven by tight supplies, output cuts from OPEC and its allies, and geopolitical risks, including attacks that affect oil transportation routes.

On the renewables front, the pace of deals for solar and wind projects has slowed, reflecting a decrease in power-generating capacity acquisitions. This downturn, as reported by BloombergNEF, is due to macroeconomic challenges and the volatility of electricity prices.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.