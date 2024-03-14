Mar 14, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



(foreign language)



Carlos Torres Vila - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. - Group Executive Chairman



(foreign language)



On the number of shareholders attending this meeting with voting rights. The list of attendance is set up, and we can say that the bank capital is EUR 2,860,590,786.20 represented by 5,837,940,380 shares worth EUR 0.49 face value each, all of the same class and series and fully subscribed and paid up. And having read the attendance cards that have been collected before we began the AGM with the proxies and the remote votes, we have the following provisional quorum. Attending this AGM online and on site, we have 70,872 shareholders holding 598,320,917 shares, representing EUR 293,177,249.33 of share capital, which is 10.25% of the bank share capital.



By proxy, we have represented 79,965 shareholders holding 3,547,753,666 shares, representing EUR 1,738,399,297.32, which is 60.77% of the holding, which means a total of 150,837 shareholders holding 4,146,074,585 shares, representing EUR 2,031,576