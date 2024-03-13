Sanofi SA at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Emily Field - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of European Pharmaceuticals Equity Research



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining Day 2 of Barclays Global Healthcare Conference here in Miami. My name is Emily Field. I lead the European equity research team covering European pharmaceuticals out of London. And we're pleased to be joined today by the leaders of Sanofi's immunology team, Shaju Backer, who is the Global Head of the Immunology franchise; and Naimish Patel, who Heads Development for Immunology and Inflammation.



So as we were just getting started here, we thought maybe a good place to start was big therapeutic conference over the weekend, AAD. So I don't know if maybe that would be a good place to start because I know you guys presented a lot of data there. And then we can get into Q&A.



Shaju Backer - Sanofi - Global Head of Immunology Franchise



Sure. Naimish, would you like to kick off with the amlitelimab data we presented at AAD?



Naimish Patel - Sanofi - Head of Global Development,