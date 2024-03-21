TotalEnergies SE Sustainability & Climate Workshop Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Renaud Lions - TotalEnergies SE - SVP of IR



(foreign language) Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to TotalEnergies Sustainability and Climate Workshop. So it's a full afternoon dedicated to sustainability. So I hope that you got time to download our Sustainability and Climate report, which is very rich in terms of information. And today, the idea is really to illustrate the report. So we have a program which was set up, which is a new format, again, which was set up to illustrate the report through various sequences. So we'll have a first sequence, a very quick one, where Patrick Pouyanne will come back on the -- our transition strategy. And then we'll have 3 sequences, one on climate with different speakers, AurÃ©lien Hamelle, who is our new Director for Sustainability and Climate, who will be talking about our climate ambition. And then we'll have Arnaud Le Foll, about Scope 1 and 2; Jean-Marc Durand and Christophe Sassolas.



Then we'll have -- so you will see that we have plenty of time for questions. So the idea this afternoon is really to give time for Q&A. So of course, we'll have