Moderna Inc at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 06:35PM GMT

Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Welcome to Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Gena Wang. I cover SMID-cap biotech. It is my great pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, Moderna. With us today, we have Lavina Talukdar, SVP, Head of Investor Relations.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo Lavina, I think we don't need to have an overview. Everyone knows Moderna's very well. I will start with COVID revenue regarding 2024 guidance. You do give a guidance of a $4 billion total revenue. And within that, you have, say, $1 billion is from COVID APA and the $2-plus billion in U.S. revenue and additional $1 billion is ex-U.S. COVID-plus -- sorry, the RSV and the international COVID, right? So maybe starting with APA, how confident we are with this $1 billion that will be executed in 2024?- Moderna, Inc. - Senior VP & Head of IRWell, thank you, Gena, for having us. I'm