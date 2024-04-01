NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $962.15, NVIDIA Corp has witnessed a daily gain of 2.04%, marked against a three-month change of 97.11%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that NVIDIA Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, but a lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned NVIDIA Corp the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding NVIDIA Corp Business

NVIDIA Corp, with a market cap of $2.41 trillion and sales of $60.92 billion, is a leading developer of graphics processing units (GPUs). Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. NVIDIA Corp not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. NVIDIA Corp is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, NVIDIA Corp's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for NVIDIA Corp stands impressively at 128.29, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 66.03, NVIDIA Corp exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.18, NVIDIA Corp's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows NVIDIA Corp's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. NVIDIA Corp's Operating Margin has increased to 54.12% over the past five years, demonstrating a growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms NVIDIA Corp's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. NVIDIA Corp's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, NVIDIA Corp demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 54.3%, which outperforms better than 94.61% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Moreover, NVIDIA Corp has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 84.6, and the rate over the past five years is 45. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering NVIDIA Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and promising growth trajectory may find NVIDIA Corp an attractive option. With a GF Score that signals high outperformance potential, NVIDIA Corp stands as a testament to the value of comprehensive financial analysis in identifying market leaders.

