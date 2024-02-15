Q4 2023 Elopak ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Mirza Koristovic - Elopak ASA - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Q4 2023 earnings presentation for Elopak. My name is Mirza Koristovic, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today's presentation will be held by the CEO, Thomas Kormendi; and the CFO, Bent Axelsen. The presentation will last for approximately 30 minutes and is available on live webcast on our webpage under the IR section. We will have a Q&A session after the presentation.



So with that, I leave the word to the CEO, Thomas Kormendi.



Thomas Ralph Kormendi - Elopak ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Mirza, and good morning to all of you here in Oslo who've joined us today and everywhere else where you may be watching right now.



So, we have a Q4 and a full year '23 presentation, and to be honest, we are quite excited to present this right now. But before I do that, just a few words of who we are and for those of you who see us for the first time, what is it actually we're doing.



We are the world's largest fresh liquid carton packaging company. That means we