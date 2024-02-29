Feb 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Christian Fredrixon - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB - Chief Executive Officer



Well, good morning, everybody. Welcome to Cibus Nordic Real Estate full year 2023 results presentation. We're talking to you from our head office in Stockholm. My name is Christian Fredrixon, and I'm joined here today with the company's long-time CFO, Pia-Lena Olofsson, who's voice you will recognize shortly. So let's get to it.



So starting off with a brief presentation of myself. I joined as CEO January 15 this year. So this is the seventh week on the job. It's great to be here. I'm a Swedish national. I have background in finance, real estate, and grocery. Been active in the Nordic real estate and capital markets over the past 20 years, whereof seven years in grocery real estate.



Prior to Cibus, I was the Chief Investment Officer at Vasakronan AB, a company I'm sure most of you know. But it's one of the largest property companies in the Nordics owned by the fourth Swedish AP Funds.



Prior to Vasakronan, I had a similar role for ICA Real Estate for seven years. And ICA of course, is a leading grocer in