Mar 12, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
Giulia Aurora Miotto - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP and Equity Analyst
Perfect. Good morning. And thank you for joining us today for a fire-side chat with Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank.
Thank you for being with us, Christian.
Christian Sewing - Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Thank you.
Giulia Aurora Miotto - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP and Equity Analyst
I have a few questions to ask you, but -- and then our audience as well, I'm sure, but before we do that, let me ask the audience a polling question. So -- and it's always the same question but with different options. So what is the most important thing for Deutsche Bank's share price performance over the next 12 months, in your view? First, delivery on the cost base; second, additional buybacks ahead of consensus EUR 1.1 billion expectation, which includes the EUR 675 million already announced. The third is revenue momentum, especially in the IB. And then the last point is asset quality
