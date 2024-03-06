Mar 06, 2024 / 10:05PM GMT
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. We're thrilled to have our next afternoon discussion today with Alphabet. And we have Philipp Schindler, the Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Alphabet with us today. Good to see you, Philipp.
Philipp Schindler - Alphabet Inc. - SVP & Chief Business Officer of Google
Yes. Thank you for having me here. I appreciate it. Thank you.
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thanks for joining us. We were talking backstage, I think the last time you were here was just pre-pandemic, 2019?
Philipp Schindler - Alphabet Inc. - SVP & Chief Business Officer of Google
Yes. Yes, I still remember.
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
So a lot has changed in the world. A lot has changed at Alphabet since then. So it's good to see you again.
Alphabet Inc at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript
Mar 06, 2024 / 10:05PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...