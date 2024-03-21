Iberdrola SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri - Iberdrola, S.A. - Director of IR and Communications



(presentation)



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, thank you very much for joining us this morning. It is with great pleasure that we welcome you to the presentation of our 2024 Capital Markets Day and ESG, in which we are pleased to update for you our expected numbers of the period 2024 to 2026. We would also like to thank you, (inaudible) for allowing us to hold this event in this excellent London office, one year more.



The agenda of the day has been already shared to all of you. First of all, we are going to start with the intervention of our top management, the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ignacio Galan; the CEO, Mr. Armando Martinez; and finally, Mr. Pepe Sainz, our CFO. Their speeches will be followed by the Q&A session. First, we will take the questions we received from the floor and then those ask via the web. We would also like to remind you that the whole event can be followed online as well through our web page, www.iberdrola