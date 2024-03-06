Mar 06, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good morning, everybody. I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's media and entertainment analyst. A quick disclosure, please note that important disclosures, including my personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, all appear as a handout available in the registration area and on the Morgan Stanley public website.



Really happy to welcome to the conference from Paramount Global, Naveen Chopra, the CFO. Naveen, thanks for coming. Good to see you.



Naveen K. Chopra - Paramount Global - Executive VP & CFO



You, too. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDAbsolutely. So last week, you guys reported fourth quarter results and actually had a lot of pretty big announcements and initiatives as you think about driving the business in '24 and beyond, particularly around streaming and streaming profitability. I'm wondering if maybe we could start with those key