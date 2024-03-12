STMicroelectronics NV at Citi TMT Conference Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Andrew Michael Gardiner - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Andrew Gardiner and it's my pleasure on behalf of Citi to welcome you to the session on STMicroelectronics. We have with us today, Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO; Lorenzo Grandi, CFO; and Selene and Cedric from the IR team. I've got a list of questions, as you might imagine. So I'll run through those, but I'll pause and make sure that we've got everyone's questions in the room answered as we go through. And we also have an audience participation question a little bit later on as well to just spice things up a little bit. But why don't we start, Jean-Marc, if you will? Well, firstly, welcome. Thank you.



Jean-Marc Chery - STMicroelectronics N.V. - President, CEO & Member of Managing Board



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystAlso, I should say just housekeeping, if you