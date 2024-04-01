Boeing Announces Major Leadership Changes Amid Safety Challenges

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Boeing (BA, Financial) is experiencing a slight uptick after CEO Dave Calhoun revealed plans to resign at the end of 2024. Concurrently, Board Chair Larry Kellner announced he will not seek re-election at the next Annual Shareholder meeting. Steve Mollenkopf has been elected as the new independent board chair, tasked with leading the search for Boeing's next CEO. Additionally, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal will retire, with Stephanie Pope stepping in to lead the BCA segment immediately.

Boeing has faced significant safety challenges over the past few years, beginning with the 737 MAX crashes in 2018-19 tied to its MCAS system update. Calhoun was appointed CEO in January 2020 to address these safety concerns. Yet, Boeing has encountered further issues, including a recent door blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight, prompting criminal investigations.

This management overhaul comes at a crucial time, possibly in response to dissatisfaction among airline CEOs with Boeing's safety record and its impact on operations, including schedule changes and delivery delays. This shakeup signals Boeing's commitment to addressing these concerns.

Boeing's stock has suffered due to these safety issues, dropping nearly 30% from $267.50 in December to around $190, a significant decline from the $330 mark at Calhoun's tenure's start. Despite recovering air travel demand, Boeing's shares have not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, largely due to ongoing safety worries.

The market's reaction to these significant leadership changes has been surprisingly subdued, possibly because investors had hoped for Calhoun's earlier departure. However, with Pope assuming immediate control of the CA segment, this marks a pivotal moment for Boeing.

Initially perceived as isolated incidents, the continuous safety concerns have significantly damaged Boeing's reputation. Today's announcements reflect the company's acknowledgment of these issues and its commitment to improvement. This may involve taking more production steps in-house and prioritizing safety over speed and cost savings. The next CEO will face the critical task of restoring Boeing's safety image.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.