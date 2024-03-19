Mar 19, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Omar Al Bayaty - Terna S.p.A. - Head of External Communication & IR



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Terna 2024 Capital Market Day presentation. I would like to thank people here in Milan as well as those on the web. Here with me today, Terna CEO, General Manager, Giuseppina Di Foggia; and CFO, Francesco Beccali. Today's agenda includes the explanation of the evolution of Terna's role, the presentation of our strategy, full year 2023 results, 2024, 2028 financial targets and dividend policy. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Thank you. Let me now hand over to our CEO, Giuse.



Giuseppina Di Foggia - Terna S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Independent Director



Thank you, Omar, and good afternoon, everybody. Let me start the presentation with an overview of the role of Terna as a transmission system operator, as the TSO Terna is a double responsibility for our country. On the one hand, to develop and maintain the transmission network on the other hand, to guarantee the balance between energy demand and supply in Italy to dispatching