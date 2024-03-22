Schibsted ASA Corporate Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Jann-Boje Meinecke - Schibsted ASA - VP, Head of IR



Hello, everyone. And welcome from me and the Schibsted ASA. First of all, thank you so much for taking the time on a short notice here. I guess you saw the news this morning, which we think are quite exciting. So we thought we'd give you the possibility to connect with me and management to ask some questions. And Kristin and PC have prepared some slides, which we'll go through in a couple of minutes. And then afterwards, we will have a Q&A session where you can raise your hand feature in Zoom. And I will give you then the word or you can also write in the chat and I can ask the question to the group here.



So I think with this, we can hand over to you, Kristin. The floor is yours.



Kristin Skogen Lund - Schibsted ASA - CEO



Thank you. And warm welcome from me as well. Thanks for joining. In the recent months, we have announced two landmark transactions in all of the categories that we offer unlocking 20 years of value creation and enabling us to focus more on Schibsted's core business