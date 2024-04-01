Macy's Inc (M, Financial), a prominent retailer offering a wide range of merchandise including apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods, has reported an insider selling event. CEO & Chair-Elect Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Antony Spring’s recent transaction involved the disposal of 13,404 shares at an undisclosed price. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,430 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Macy's Inc (M) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 12 recorded insider sells and no insider buys. This trend can provide investors with insights into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's performance. On the valuation front, shares of Macy's Inc (M) were trading at $20.42 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.405 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 53.28, which is above both the industry median of 18.39 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $21.13, Macy's Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing

