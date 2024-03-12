Mar 12, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 12, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Peter Oswald

Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

* Franz Hiesinger

Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Peter Oswald - Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Welcome, everyone, to this announcement of our '23 annual results. Following a record-breaking '22, the year '23 confronted us with the most significant demand decline in the European cartonboard industry in the last 50 years. This downturn can be attributed to four main factors.



Firstly, a prolonged reduction in supply chain inventories after an extreme build up the year before driven by supply shortages and the energy crisis. Secondly, high inflation has led to changes in consumer behavior and resulted in a decreased consumption of daily goods packaged in cartonboard.



Thirdly, Russia has been a vital export market for the European cartonboard industry, ahis business