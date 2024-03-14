AP Moeller - Maersk A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



As Chair of A.P. MÃ¸ller - Maersk, I extend a warm welcome to all shareholders at our Annual General Meeting. Similar to last year, this meeting will be conducted online, allowing our shareholders to participate and interact with the company, through our shareholder portal. This format ensures that all our shareholders across many countries have the same opportunity and the safe access to take part of and stay updated via the live webcast.



Our CEO, Vincent Clerc has joined me in the studio. And together, we will address any questions that you might have. As Chair of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has chosen Niels Kornerup, partner of the law firm Bakebloom. I give the word to Niels.



Niels Kornerup -



Thank you Mr. Chair. And thank you to the Board of Directors for appointing me as the meeting Chair of the Annual General Meeting in A.P. MÃ¸ller - MÃ¦rsk. I look forward to carrying out this completely electronic general meeting, in an orderly manner.



I will start off by noting that the general meeting is