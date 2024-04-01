Hedge Funds Shift Focus to European Stocks Amid US Market Valuations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Global hedge funds are increasingly investing in European stocks and reducing their exposure to North American markets. This shift is driven by ongoing discussions about the high valuation of U.S. equities, according to Morgan Stanley's proprietary data.

Despite the STOXX 600 in Europe seeing a 6.5% increase this year, it still trails behind the S&P 500's 9.6% rise. In comparison, last year the S&P 500 doubled the performance of the STOXX 600 with a 24% rally.

Currently, the S&P 500 is trading at 21 times forward earnings estimates, whereas European stocks are more attractively priced at 14 times, as shown by BofA Securities.

Morgan Stanley reports that hedge funds have participated in buying European equities in nearly 70% of trading sessions since the Euro STOXX 600 started its rally in mid-January. This has increased their portfolio exposure to Europe from below 17% at the end of 2023 to approximately 19%.

Investors are predominantly adding long positions in Europe, with a positive outlook on share prices. Their preferred sectors include information technology services, industrial conglomerates, semiconductors, electrical equipment, and life science tools and services.

As a leading global prime brokerage, Morgan Stanley monitors its clients' capital flows to identify investment trends. The shift towards European equities reflects a broader sentiment that U.S. stocks are overvalued compared to global markets.

Morgan Stanley's equity strategist, Michael Wilson, suggests that any further increase in U.S. equity valuations would require improved earnings forecasts. He attributes the recent rally to more lenient financial conditions and a decrease in the cost of capital following the Federal Reserve's dovish stance in the fourth quarter.

However, BofA Securities' strategists argue that U.S. stocks may not be overly expensive when considering factors like the S&P 500's heavy reliance on the thriving tech sector, the stability of U.S. earnings, and the economic outlook for both regions.

Goldman Sachs' portfolio strategy team also sees potential for Europe to narrow the valuation gap with the U.S., citing the current discount as historically significant.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.