Mar 19, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT
Jason Alan Kupferberg - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research & Senior Analyst
Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Jason Kupferberg, the payments, processors and IT services analyst here at Bank of America. We're continuing on with the second and final day of our 16th Annual Payments Symposium. And we're really excited to have Rob Orgel here from Flywire. He is the COO of the company. And Rob and I were just remarking that it's hard to believe we're going on 3 years since IPO, almost 2 years since the company's Analyst Day post-IPO.
I still feel like despite the fact that it has been 3 years, call it, it is always helpful just to level set for those who might be a little less familiar with Flywire, to just give a high-level description of the business and the value proposition. And then we'll go into the fun stuff after that.
Robert Orgel - Flywire Corporation - President & COO
Great, greetings everyone.
Flywire Corporation Presents at Bank of America Securities 2024 Electronic Payments Symposium, Mar-19-2024 01:30 PM Transcript
Mar 19, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...