Market Summary

The stock market began the week with a downturn following the previous week's rise. The S&P 500 dropped by 0.3%, closing near its session low due to a late afternoon dip without an apparent trigger. The Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also experienced declines of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. In contrast, the Russell 2000 managed a slight increase of 0.1%. This negative trend was attributed to some normal market consolidation, with notable weakness in mega-cap stocks and the semiconductor sector.

Key Stock Movements

Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) declined by 0.4% following news of an EU commission investigation into non-compliance.

Meta Platforms (META, Financial) saw a 1.3% drop, also affected by the EU's actions.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) experienced a 0.8% decrease amidst the regulatory scrutiny.

Semiconductor stocks AMD (AMD, Financial) and Intel (INTC, Financial) were down by 0.6% and 1.7%, respectively, after China banned their chips in government computers.

Boeing (BA, Financial) was an outlier, gaining 1.4% after announcing a future CEO transition.

Sector Performance and Economic Indicators

Most S&P 500 sectors ended the day lower, with losses ranging from 0.2% in healthcare to 0.7% in industrials. The energy sector stood out with a significant gain, driven by rising oil prices. Additionally, increasing Treasury yields posed another challenge for the stock market, with yields on the 10-year and 2-year notes climbing.

Market Indices and Treasury Yields

S&P 500: +9.4% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: +9.2% YTD

S&P Midcap 400: +7.5% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +4.3% YTD

Russell 2000: +2.3% YTD

The 10-year note yield increased to 4.25%, and the 2-year note yield rose to 4.63%. A $66 billion 2-year note auction saw soft demand.

Economic Data Review and Outlook

February's New Home Sales were slightly below expectations, but the median selling price continued its downward trend for the sixth consecutive month. Looking ahead, key economic reports include February Durable Orders and the January FHFA Housing Price Index, among others.

Global Markets and Commodities

In international markets, Europe showed mixed results, while Asian markets mostly declined. Crude oil prices increased, and there were slight movements in natural gas, gold, silver, and copper prices.

Today's News

SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC, Financial) witnessed a significant jump of 26% as the merger with former President Donald Trump's media company was officially sealed, setting the stage for the new entity to trade under the ticker "DJT" starting Tuesday. This development follows a prolonged acquisition process, finally receiving the green light from the SEC last month. The merger, which has been in the works for over two years, has propelled DWAC shares up by 162% this year, buoyed by optimistic investor sentiment.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) is rolling out a new policy across North America, mandating staff to demonstrate the company's driver-assistance technology before vehicle handover to buyers. CEO Elon Musk emphasized the importance of this "hard requirement" despite potential delivery delays. This move aims to ensure customers are familiar with the Full Self-Driving system's features, although it remains unclear how Tesla will handle customer refusals for the demonstration. The Full Self-Driving Beta, a level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System, necessitates driver vigilance despite its automation capabilities.

Albertsons (ACI, Financial) saw a slight uptick of 0.7% after a court hearing in Colorado regarding the state's lawsuit to block its nearly $25 billion sale to Kroger (KR, Financial), which experienced a 1% decline. The companies disclosed a tentative agreement to divest additional stores, potentially addressing the Colorado attorney general's concerns. This development comes ahead of an August court date set to consider the state's motion to halt the merger, highlighting the ongoing legal battles surrounding this significant supermarket deal.

Astera Labs (ALAB, Financial) shares soared by over 20% following Northland Capital's initiation of coverage with an Outperform rating and an $85 price target. Astera Labs benefits from the increasing demand in compute performance driven by artificial intelligence (AI), with its products gaining traction for addressing bandwidth limitations through innovative connectivity solutions. This positive analyst outlook underscores Astera Labs' potential in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

Reddit (RDDT, Financial) experienced a surge of more than 30% as investor enthusiasm reignited for the newly public social media company. After its IPO last week, Reddit's shares have shown remarkable volatility, reflecting the platform's growing user base and its significant role in the digital social landscape. This resurgence underscores the market's interest in Reddit's unique position within the social media domain.

Kinder Morgan (KMI, Financial) faced a slight decline of 0.5% after a downgrade from Truist Securities from Buy to Hold, with a reduced price target of $20. The downgrade stems from expectations of decreasing free cash flow due to increased project spending, which could limit share repurchases and dividend growth. This adjustment reflects the evolving outlook on Kinder Morgan's financial performance and growth prospects.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR, Financial) maintained its monthly dividend at $0.24 per share, demonstrating steady income distribution amidst varying market conditions. This announcement highlights ARMOUR Residential REIT's commitment to providing consistent returns to its shareholders.

Qualcomm (QCOM, Financial), Intel (INTC, Financial), and Google (GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL, Financial) are collaborating as part of a tech consortium targeting Nvidia's (NVDA) dominance in AI-related software. This strategic alliance aims to develop software and tools that can power a range of AI accelerator chips, signaling a concerted effort to diversify the AI technology landscape and challenge Nvidia's leading position.

OPGN announced a significant partnership with David Lazar, involving the purchase of 3M Series E Preferred Stock and a strategic leadership transition. This move is aimed at bolstering OPGN's financial position and guiding the company through its next growth phase, highlighting the ongoing strategic shifts within the company.

Boeing (BA, Financial) announced a major leadership shakeup, with CEO Dave Calhoun planning to step down by the end of the year. This announcement comes amid ongoing challenges and safety concerns, signaling a pivotal moment for the aerospace giant as it seeks to navigate through turbulent times and restore confidence among stakeholders.

The London Stock Exchange (LDNXF, Financial) (LNSTY, Financial) is set to introduce cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes, marking a significant milestone in the integration of digital assets within traditional financial markets. This move reflects the growing acceptance and institutional interest in cryptocurrencies, paving the way for broader investment opportunities in the digital asset space.

General Motors (GM, Financial) has ceased sharing driver data with LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Verisk, following privacy concerns and a class-action lawsuit. This decision underscores the delicate balance between data utilization for business purposes and the imperative to safeguard consumer privacy.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA, Financial) unveiled new technology aimed at enhancing the performance of bitcoin mining rigs, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and efficiency in the cryptocurrency mining sector. This development highlights the ongoing advancements in blockchain technology and the competitive landscape of cryptocurrency mining.

China's largest EV battery-maker, CATL, remains committed to expanding in the U.S. despite geopolitical tensions, emphasizing the long-term nature of business relationships and the global imperative to address climate change. This stance reflects the broader dynamics of international business and the strategic importance of the EV sector in the transition to sustainable energy.

American Bankers Association's recent poll reveals strong public support for granting cannabis businesses access to the U.S. financial system, highlighting the evolving public sentiment towards cannabis legalization and its implications for the banking sector.

GameStop (GME, Financial) is poised to release its fourth-quarter results, with analysts closely watching the company's performance indicators. This upcoming earnings report is a critical moment for GameStop as it continues to navigate through the rapidly changing retail landscape.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI, Financial) received an Overweight rating from J.P. Morgan, reflecting optimism about the company's position in the AI compute market. This positive analyst outlook highlights the potential for Super Micro Computer to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for AI-related computing solutions.

Office REITs reported a slight decline in average occupancies, according to Nareit's T-Tracker report, providing insights into the current state of the office real estate market and its recovery trajectory amidst ongoing economic challenges.

