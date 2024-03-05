Merck & Co Inc at TD Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 06:30PM GMT

Stephen Michael Scala - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



We are delighted to have Merck here at Cowen's 44th Annual Healthcare Conference. Representing the company, Joe Romanelli, who is President of Human Health International. Also joining us here on stage, Peter Dannenbaum, who is Head of Investor Relations.



So thank you so much for making the effort to be with us today. Lots to talk about. Obviously, OUS Merck is a big business, diverse business, lots going on. So we want to dig into all these topics in the next 30 minutes or so.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystLet me start out by asking about one of Merck's biggest successes and that is GARDASIL. And Merck has this ambition that it's going to achieve roughly $11 billion in 2030. But we, in our models, show the product pretty much achieving that just in international and then, of course, the U.S. So tell me why $11 billion is the cap and why it can't be a whole lot larger and maybe that