Mar 12, 2024 / 07:05PM GMT

Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon and welcome to Day 1 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Carter Gould, covering U.S. biopharma. I'm pleased to welcome Merck to the stage. Merck is one of our top picks to start the year. And it's been a good year for Merck.



Joining us from the company, Jannie Oosthuizen, President, Human Health U.S.; as well as Peter Griffith (sic) from the IR team. Welcome, Merck. Thank you very much for joining us.



Maybe before we get to start. We can just jump into Q&A. If you want to make some opening comments. But I think we were just going to jump in as we discussed, yes?



Johannes J. Oosthuizen - Merck & Co., Inc. - Senior VP & President Merck U.S. Human Health



Well, I mean, I can just make a few comments. But thank you for having us, Carter. It's good to be back. You said it, I think it's an exciting time to be at Merck. We're benefiting from strong execution across our clinical program, across our commercial organization. And we