Jason Taylor, President, West Division of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial), sold 1,805 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc is a publicly traded company that specializes in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, as well as complementary building products. The company operates across North America, providing a range of products to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,569 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 15 insider sells. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc were trading at $95, giving the company a market cap of $6.029 billion. According to the GF Value, with a price of $95 and a GuruFocus Value of $85.87, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.