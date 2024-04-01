Tyler Wall, the Chief Legal Officer of Nutanix Inc (NTNX, Financial), has sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $62.25 per share, resulting in a total value of $933,750. Nutanix Inc (NTNX) is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. The company's software-driven Xtreme Computing Platform natively converges compute, virtualization, and storage into a single solution to drive simplicity in the datacenter. Over the past year, Tyler Wall has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 126,423 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period. The insider transaction history for Nutanix Inc (NTNX) indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) shares were trading at $62.25 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $15.544 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 2.01, with a GuruFocus Value of $30.99, suggesting that Nutanix Inc (NTNX) is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

