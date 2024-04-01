Insider Sell: SEVP, HR, Corp Affair & Canada Kathleen Scarlett Sells 5,096 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

According to a recent SEC filing, Kathleen Scarlett, the Senior Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Corporate Affairs, and Canada for Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial), sold 5,096 shares of the company on March 22, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $81.8 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $416,851.20.

Best Buy Co Inc is a multinational retailer of technology and entertainment products and services. They operate in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, offering a wide range of electronics, appliances, and related services through a network of stores and online platforms. The company is known for its expert service and commitment to serving customers with solutions that meet their tech needs.

Over the past year, Kathleen Scarlett has sold a total of 41,788 shares of Best Buy Co Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc were trading at $81.8 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.19, which is below the industry median of 18.39 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, indicating that Best Buy Co Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $78.41. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Best Buy Co Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

