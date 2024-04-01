Insider Sell: CFO Nathan Gooden Sells 5,129 Shares of Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

Squarespace Inc (SQSP, Financial), a leading all-in-one platform for businesses and independent creators to build a beautiful online presence, recently witnessed a transaction from its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Nathan Gooden. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-21, the insider sold 5,129 shares of the company. The transaction occurred with shares priced at $35.07, valuing the sale at approximately $179,876.63. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 49,369 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. 1772383366692368384.png The insider transaction history for Squarespace Inc (SQSP) indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. In terms of valuation, Squarespace Inc (SQSP) has a market cap of $4.941 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $35.07, which is significantly higher than the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $27.10. This discrepancy results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. 1772383386288156672.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied, which takes into account the company's historical returns and growth. Lastly, future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts are factored into the calculation. The sale by the insider, Nathan Gooden, may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of company sentiment. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the individual circumstances of the insider when interpreting such transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

