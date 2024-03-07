Novo Nordisk A/S Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S-President - CEO & Member of Management Board



A very warm welcome to the Novo Nordisk 2024 Capital Markets Day. My name is Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen. And together with my management team, I'm very excited about hosting all of you here today. We're excited because of our unprecedented growth. We're excited about the strategies, the progress we're making in building capacity, expanding our pipeline to sustain a very attractive growth going forward. And this is obviously all about serving more patients, and we believe we can serve many more patients in the future. We would like to start the meeting by actually inviting an individual who has been on in one of our trials to learn a bit more about what it means living with obesity and also heart failure.



So [Isabel Davis], please join me here on stage. Please. So Isabel, thank you so much for joining us today and accepting to share a bit with us your experiences. And I would like to ask you by helping us to understand what does it mean to live with obesity and