Roche Holding AG Neurology Update Transcript

Mar 11, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Roche virtual neurology investor event. My name is Henrik, and I'm the technical operator for today's call.



Kindly note that the webinar is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) One last remark: If you would like to follow the presented slides on your end as well, please feel free to go to roche.com/investors to download the presentation.



At this time, it's our pleasure to introduce you to Bruno Eschli, Head of Investor Relations.



Bruno, the stage is yours.



Bruno Eschli - Roche Holding AG - Head of IR



Thanks a lot, Henrik. And then can I have, please, the agenda slide, first?



So welcome to our first IR call in 2024, focusing on our neurology franchise and especially on the latest data which were presented at MDA a week ago and just over the weekend at AD/PD.



So let me quickly take you through the agenda. We have 3 speakers with us today: first, Paulo Fontoura, our global head of neuroscience, immunology, ophthalmology, cardiometabolic, infectious and rare diseases clinical