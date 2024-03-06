Mar 06, 2024 / 11:35PM GMT

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



*



Excellent. Thank you, everyone, for joining us. My name is Keith Weiss. I run the U.S. software research franchise here at Morgan Stanley. And very pleased to have with us from Microsoft, Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Modern Work and Business Apps. Jared, thank you so much for joining us.



Jared Spataro - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Modern Work & Business Applications



My pleasure. My pleasure, thanks.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystSo you've been with Microsoft over 18 years now, currently responsible for Copilot, Microsoft 365 business applications. I think we're going to going into it head on. I think the biggest topic of the conversation right now is Microsoft 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Before we get into that, let's just talk about the franchise that has been Microsoft 365 or specifically the Office 365 commercial base.This is a