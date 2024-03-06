Mar 06, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our afternoon conversation with Tom Alison, who's the Head of Facebook. He oversees the development and strategy across all of News Feed, Stories, Groups, Video, Marketplace, Gaming, News, Dating, a lot more. You've been with Meta since 2010?



Tom Alison - Meta Platforms, Inc. - Head of Facebook app



That's right.



Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst



There is a lot that's been going on at Meta over the course of the last 10 years. You and I were talking about the first 8 and the last 2. So thank you so much for joining us.



Tom Alison - Meta Platforms, Inc. - Head of Facebook app



Thank you. It's great to be here.



Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst



Let me do the disclosures. First, all important disclosures, including personal holdings