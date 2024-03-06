Mar 06, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our afternoon conversation with Tom Alison, who's the Head of Facebook. He oversees the development and strategy across all of News Feed, Stories, Groups, Video, Marketplace, Gaming, News, Dating, a lot more. You've been with Meta since 2010?
Tom Alison - Meta Platforms, Inc. - Head of Facebook app
That's right.
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
There is a lot that's been going on at Meta over the course of the last 10 years. You and I were talking about the first 8 and the last 2. So thank you so much for joining us.
Tom Alison - Meta Platforms, Inc. - Head of Facebook app
Thank you. It's great to be here.
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
disclosures
Meta Platforms Inc at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript
