Amgen Inc at TD Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript

Yaron Benjamin Werber - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology Analyst



All right. Well, welcome once again to the 44th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference. I'm Yaron Werber from the Biotech team, and it's a great pleasure to moderate the fireside chat next with Amgen, first fireside chat for the day, so have very high expectations. With us today is Peter Griffith, the[LM1]Chief Financial Officer; Paul Burton, Chief Medical Officer; Justin Claeys, VP of IR; Casey in the audience as well. So gentlemen, thanks for joining us. We appreciate it. Peter, let me turn it over to you opening remarks, and then we'll dive into Q&A.



Peter H. Griffith - Amgen Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Yaron. Thank you, TD Cowen. It's great to be here at the 44th conference. Listen, we're here today on behalf of 27,000 plus colleagues at Amgen. Our mission is to serve patients. And this is an exciting time for Amgen. We see significant long-term growth opportunities across all 4 of our therapeutic pillars.



Numerous catalysts this year,