Mar 13, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Dennis Geiger - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst of Restaurants



Okay. Good morning. I'm Dennis Geiger, restaurant analyst at UBS. I'm pleased to welcome and excited to have with us on stage Ian Borden, CFO of McDonald's; while Mike Cieplak, McDonald's Treasurer and Investor Relations; and Scott Meader from Treasury and Investor Relations are here with us also.



McDonald's probably needs no introduction, but is the #1 restaurant chain in the world with more than 40,000 restaurants globally and with leading share and momentum in many of those markets, a 95% franchise model, an accelerating global unit growth support a leading growth and free cash flow story. And we're excited to hear about that today. Welcome, Ian and team. Thanks so much for joining us.



Ian Frederick Borden - McDonald's Corporation-Executive VP&Global CFO



Great to be here. Thanks for having us. Appreciate it.



Dennis Geiger - UBS Investment Bank, Research