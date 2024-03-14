Mar 14, 2024 / 06:30PM GMT
Darrin David Peller - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Analyst
If everyone can start taking their seats. We're going to kick it off with Mastercard now. I was kidding around Craig how -- we've had him for a number of years, but I really, really love having you here with us. Craig, who is the Chief Product Officer of the company, is really a great and insightful executive from Mastercard to help us understand, what's really happening underneath the hood, what's really driving growth for the business. So thank you for joining us.
Craig E. Vosburg - Mastercard Incorporated - Chief Product Officer
I appreciate that. Happy to be back.
Darrin David Peller - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Analyst
And Devin from IR, happy to have you too. Thank you for coming, guys. I know you have a huge demand from investors to see you guys while you're here. So hopefully, you get to see as many as possible.
Mastercard Inc at Wolfe Research Fintech Forum Transcript
